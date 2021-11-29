We all know how talented of an actor Jimmy Sheirgill is, he's proven himself with every performance he's given over the course of years.

But you've got to admit, the actor was also one of the finest looking ones from the 2000s. So, we can't not do a photo dump of the actor's cutest photos! Take a look.

How crush-worthy was Jimmy in Mohabbatein?

Not to mention, he's made for portrait photos!

Please take a good minute (or two) to appreciate this beautiful face.

Does anyone else think this 90s/2000s French beard look was one of finest lewks served by him.

Also, remember when he was in this Jagjit Singh music video?

How can someone's face be so perfect!