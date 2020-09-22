And, you might end up falling in love with him even more after watching this video of him as a correspondent.
This might sound crazy, but CBC posted an old-school video of Keanu Reeves reporting on teddy bears from the time that he was working with them, for their news magazine Going Great. And, it's awesome!
Who better to honour a childhood favourite than Canada's beloved Keanu Reeves!— CBC (@CBC) September 9, 2020
Happy #NationalTeddyBearDay! pic.twitter.com/7JWJKbVbqX
Throughout the entire video Keanu kept us all entertained with his shenanigans, his (not so) important questions and his goofiness. Must say, even then he was quite an entertainer. He was just 20 years old when he started reporting for CBC.
Even his fans were delighted to see him in his young avatar.
So pure 🖤— Nadia Litz (@NadiaLitz) September 10, 2020
This is actually adorable. The innocence.— Mototwink112 (@mototwink112) September 10, 2020
🧸ADORABLE Still🧸— Lisa Marie (@FaitAccomplii) September 11, 2020
Ikr!! The most adorable man to ever exist! And sexy as hell, too— Niki (@Pouvg2) September 10, 2020
It made me smile!— Adam Reck (@arthurstacy) September 10, 2020
That's so sweet 💞😍😘— Keanu Reeves (@ReevescrKeanu) September 14, 2020
Omfg This is hilarious— Freakinbox (@freakinbox) September 14, 2020
My little man .... before fantastic ... now wonderful❤🏍— Rossana (@Rossana19021966) September 21, 2020
Be it as a correspondent or as an actor, there's nothing he hasn't been able to ace. Keanu, you're breathtaking!