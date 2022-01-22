One of the greatest pleasures in life is giving your loved ones gifts. Which is why we totally understand Kartik Aaryan's excitement in this video, where he's bought a car for his mom.

In a recent YouTube vlog, Aaryan uploaded an old video of when he bought a Mini Cooper for his mom, on her birthday. He surprised his parents by first telling them that they're going out for dinner, and then unexpectedly taking them to the car showroom.

The sweetest thing is that he remembered something his mother Mala Tiwari had said years back, when they'd gone on a vacation.

Once we were on an international holiday and we saw many big cars, but my mother set her eyes on a small car, calling it a ‘khilona’, it was a Mini Cooper. And I had decided that I would like to buy it for her, one day.

- Kartik Aaryan

When Aaryan's mother asked what happened to their dinner plans, he responded by saying that this (the car) is her dinner! She got super sentimental as she realised what the surprise was, and the family spent a few moments enjoying the milestone moment.

You can watch the entire vlog, hilariously titled 'Ab Tak EMI Chuka Raha Hu', here:

What an adorable and heartwarming moment for the whole family!

