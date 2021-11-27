The wait is over, as YouTuber Karl Rock and his wife Manisha Malik finally reunited after being 397 days apart from each other!

For all of us who have been following his journey, Karl's entry into India was allegedly blocked and he was blacklisted from returning to his country. He had left India to travel to Dubai and Pakistan in October 2020, and upon leaving, his visa was reportedly cancelled at the airport. When Karl applied for a new visa while in Dubai, he was allegedly called in for a meeting where he was told that a new visa can't be issued for him to return.

Since then, both Karl and Manisha have been trying their hardest to bring him back home. In a series of vlogs that went viral, we see Karl trying everything he could, from reportedly applying to the Indian High Commissioner, and filing a petition in Delhi High Court, to get back to India. Although the details aren't clear, but the government of India has claimed that Karl has violated visa norms, which is the reason behind him being blacklisted.

Now, although the fight for his visa is still on, Karl and his wife reunited in Nepal, as we see in his latest video. Karl flew from New Zealand, while Manisha travelled from Delhi to visit each other at the common destination, Nepal.

It was heartbreaking to see the couple, who married in 2019, apart for so long. Karl couldn't visit Manisha even when she was found Covid positive. But finally, even if for a brief period of time, the couple got their long pending reunion, and it's so warm to see!

You can watch the full video here:

We are so happy for this couple, and hope that Karl gets his visa soon!