Sometimes, one of the most wholesome things to see is our favourite celebrities and sports people bond with their kids. For instance, this video that Yuvraj Singh posted, where he’s watching his iconic 6 sixes from T20 World Cup, 2007 with his son Orion.

In the video, he’s seen watching the match, and chiming in with the commentary as he’s holding his son’s hands and cheering with him.

Being a total father-son duo that is already into watching cricket together.

And, here is how netizens responded to the cute AF video. Clearly, it’s melted everyone’s hearts!

This is too darn cute!