Everyone's favourite sakht launda, Zakir Khan, is back with another hilarious stand-up clip, and this time he takes a humorous dig at friendships.

He talks about how differently men and women react, especially after a break-up. While women hold other women up, men hold men up, but only after a few drinks.

However, despite multiple claims about how 'haraami' his friends really are, he reminds us that ultimately, friends add joy to life, and even afterlife.

