When the three musketeers, Kabir, Imran, and Arjun, took off for Kabir’s bachelor’s trip to Spain, they delivered to us the perfect dreamy template of an ideal vacation. It was adventurous, poetic, exciting, romantic, and life-changing. It had its low lows and high highs. Where each character was juggling with their internal battle, they beautifully concluded the trip, completing their character arc and making us believe that all we needed was one vacation to change our lives. Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released in 2011 and remains timeless to this day.

Twelve years later, the lead characters, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan, and the director of the film are engaged in an exchange on social media, which, to most of us, is coming across as an easter egg. Here’s all what led us to believe so:

Around two days back, Farhan Akhtar posted a selfie tagging his sister and director of ZNMD, Zoya Akhtar, asking if the boys should head out for another trip.

To which his trip buddies and the director responded affirmatively…

…And fans were excited.

While this was enough to get the Internet curious and excited, but now, even Abhay Deol has uploaded a cryptic post. Only, it suggests that it’s all a joke. But, is it?

Although fans aren’t too amused this time.

We may have to wait for the cat to be out of the bag for now, if at all there is one. But a sequel for ZNMD wouldn’t be a bad idea! Having said that, people are always a bit reluctant with sequels, given their history of ruining the legacy of the OGs. But something about ZNMD has us optimistic!