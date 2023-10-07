The third season of Shark Tank India, the business reality TV show that prompted startup-related dialogues in Indian households, is set to stream soon. A few days back, a social media post about a new Shark gracing the show generated curiosity, who was later confirmed to be Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms.

A few hours back, Shark Tank India revealed there is another debutant Shark entering the show. They shared his picture on their official social media handle with his back facing the camera, asking people to guess his identity.

Well, guess what… the secret is finally out, and the new Shark is none other than Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato.

People have mixed reactions to Goyal’s addition to the show. Here’s what they are saying:

Therefore, as of now, the judges of Shark Tank India 3 will be Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, and the latest entrant, Deepinder Goyal.