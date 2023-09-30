Shark Tank India is coming with another season, but that’s not what we are talking about today. There’s a new Shark in town and the latest Instagram post by the official page of Shark Tank India teased the fans with this info.

The post asking people to guess that new Shark garnered over 400 comments within an hour with people guessing who could it be.

The handle quickly made another post with ‘Shark reveal’ and fans are getting excited.

The new Shark in Shark Tank India season 3 is, drum rolls please, the OYO founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal!

Although, just like the previous season, fans are missing Ashneer Grover, they still are excited to see a new face. Here’s how people are reacting.

The judges of Shark Tank India Season 3 will be Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain and Ritesh Agarwal.