If work-life balance belonged to your new years’ resolution list, then there might a problem for you. You might have to change that mindset if you want to work with Zomato.

Deepinder Goyal, the chief executive officer of Zomato, announced various job openings through a LinkedIn post. He mentioned that there are 800 positions open across different positions, including growth managers, generalists, software development engineers, and chiefs of staff to the CEOs of Zomato, Hyperpure, and Blinkit.

In the post, Deepinder shared the job role description for each position. But what irked people on the internet was this description for Chief of Staff to CEO. It said: 24*7 job where the traditional employee mindset of work-life balance won’t work.

Following this post, people on LinkedIn pointed out the mass layoffs in the organisation and called this requirement to be a massive red flag. Here are some comments:

Chief of Staff roles can be modern day slavery at toxic companies.



It’s also interesting how he chose to share this JD in this particular environment. A clear “screw you” to employees. https://t.co/Bu0cKDsPgx — Sushant Koshy (@sushantkoshy) January 24, 2023

It means “I have the control, you are the communicator” #ShadowCEO https://t.co/WI8uBmRlj9 — Subir Chatterjee ⚔️ (@subirsay) January 24, 2023

Under which laws is this company registered? There must be a 48 working hours limit or face fines? https://t.co/R9t40jOiW4 — K(🙄) (@monteskw) January 24, 2023

It's 2023 and we are still glorifying lack of work life balance, still frowning on sick days, still mocking want of a life beyond office & colleagues.



Are layoffs emboldening companies/ founders to make such statements? Maybe. Maybe not.https://t.co/jucrAxkagt — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) January 24, 2023

Read this too then https://t.co/rezVbPwicR — Safir (@safiranand) January 23, 2023

Basically, make work your life. Lol.

