In association with Pernod Ricard India

When was the last time you bought a product and checked its EU Energy Level? Or when was the first time ever? What happened to that scarf you wore in 2016 on your trip? Lost to time or passed on to someone who actually needed it? There are so many things we do on a daily basis without caring about the long-term consequences of their impacts on the climate which just adds to our carbon footprint and leads to greater damage that we can’t even comprehend.

The clock is ticking and now is the time to correct everything we’ve been doing wrong. So here are 5 simple things that you can do to reduce your carbon footprint.

1. Be more conscious of your clothes

Try to thrift as much as you can. Wear second-hand clothes, rent ‘em, and pass them down. As Macklemore had said,”One man’s trash, that’s another man’s come up”. The Co 2 emissions and water consumption during the procedure of manufacturing clothes is huge and have doubled in the last two decades. And so have the purchasing habits. Current excessive consumption leads to landfills which are then incinerated and transported to developing countries. Building wardrobe capsules is something that you can consider when you’re shopping next. And of course, buy from local and sustainable brands. Sometimes these products will tend to be expensive but you’re helping brands give their workers fair wage.

2. Cut down shower time

Keep a track of how much water you’re using in one shower, you’ll be shocked. To give you an idea, an average 10-minute shower uses about 68 litres of water! Each gallon (3.78 litres) of water used contributes to the depletion and pollution of groundwater tables. Also, always turn off the taps while you’re brushing your teeth. Let’s be good lads and not contribute to the climate crisis. Period.

3. Grow your greens

Tap into the little gardener in you and grow your vegetables and herbs. Of course, it’s gonna take some time and patience, but it will yield amazing results in the long run. This will not only save your runs to the grocery store AND your money but will reduce air and water pollution as herbicides or pesticides are not used in organically grown food. Get on with some research on local plant species and hardy flora that do not require too much water, to start small.

4. Conserve domestic energy

We all know that we ought to turn off the switches, when they’re not in use, unplug appliances, and walk instead of driving when possible. But here’s more that you can do. Let your clothes and utensils air dry instead of using a dryer. Also, make sure that your load is full before you run your washing machine. This will ensure lesser sessions which will save electricity and water. Lastly, add some extra layers in winter and remove some in summer instead of immediately resorting to heaters and air conditioners.

5. Take your own bag

Try to instill this small habit of always carrying your own bag while shopping. You’re going to avoid getting plastic bags and unnecessary wastage that might accumulate over time. This also ensures that more bags won’t end up in a landfill or other places where wildlife can become entangled in them or eat them. Invest in sturdy and reusable bags of different sizes that you can carry every time you go out. Also, everytime you get a bag with your purchase or delivery, try to reuse it to its full capacity. If it’s really unusable, it can always be used to collect minute dry trash. And hey, paper bags can be recycled after all.

So ask yourself when was the last time you did any of these things. If not recently, then buckle up! On top of these few basic things that you can do to reduce your carbon footprint, try to use public transportation more often, limit your waste, switch to CFL, reduce electricity consumption, etc. A contribution is made even when you turn down the temperature of the heater by just one degree. Individual responsibilities do bring great difference, but greater differences are made when the industry giants step in and take charge. One such example was Pernod Ricard India’s industry-first initiative – #OneForOurPlanet, which encourages consumers to make eco-conscious purchase decisions by removing permanent mono-cartons from their packaging by June 2023, which is estimated to prevent carbon emissions of 7,310 tonnes every year, save 2.5 lakh trees, and reduce waste-to-landfill by 18,745 tonnes.

Let this be a motivation for all of us and other industry giants to step up and do better on our part. Also, always remember to stop energy wastage even when you see others do it. There’s no shying away from caring about the environment! To know more about the initiative, visit oneforourplanet.com.