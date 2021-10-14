It's festival season and I don't know about you but this is my favourite time of the year. From Navratri till New Year, it's basically a gigantic celebration that stretches over the course of months!

So it's only natural that a lot of us get excited about planning our outfits for the season! Especially for Pujo. So, we've got a bountiful list of influencers giving us fabulous looks to serve for Pujo season for that you can cruise through, take a look.

1. Komal Pandey giving us major ethnic wear goals by showing us how to style everything from saris to suits.

2. Purnaa Haldaar keeping it simple and classy by going for a pretty offwhite sari and a beautiful wine coloured lipstick.

3. And if you want some block-print in your festive look, then look no further than Nitibha Kaul's video.

4. Kompal Matta Kapoor serving us regal looks for what to wear this season is another aesthetic you might want to check out.

5. This chaniya choli with oxidised silver jewellery look by Hamel Patel truly looks like it's right out of a Bollywood song, and too pretty to pass up.

6. So in case you have a thing for lehengas paired with shrugs then Masoom Minawala's festive look might just be the inspo you need.

7. If you're all about creating vintage looks, or simply look up to your parents' style sense, then Shaurya Sanadhya recreating her mom's look in this video is probably your cup of tea.

8. This really pretty combination of black and orange or the pink suit donned here by Neha Parulkar definitely has the glitz to pass off for a great festival look.

9. Now this may not have been posted by the blogger as a Pujo outfit but she seems to have created quite a festive look regardless.

Are you ready to get festive?