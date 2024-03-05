In the spirit of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant taking over the entire nation’s IG feed, we’ve decided to dedicate a story to the Ambani family’s lovely and nothing short of stunning jewellery collection. Because have you SEEN the kind of jewellery they wear? Hello? Not only are they a fashion statement, but we can’t help but be curious about the cost of these hefty pieces. Here, take a look for yourselves:

1. Nita Ambani’s Emerald Set at the hastakshar event  – 400-500 Crores

Credit: Free Press Journal

2. The diamond ring Nita Ambani wore for the NMACC opening  – 40 Crores

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

3. Shloka Mehta’s bridal raani haar, and other bridal jewellery – 3 Crores

Credit: Zoom TV

4. Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2023 Jewellery – 82 lakh

Credit: The Indian Express

5. Shloka Mehta’s 91 diamond necklace 451 Crores 

Credit: Pinterest

6. The diamond necklace that Isha Ambani wore on NMACC opening night – 165 Crores

Credit: DNA India

7. Isha Ambani uncut diamond necklace – ₹165 Crores

Credit: Siasat.com

8. Radhika Merchant’s heart-shaped necklace – ₹12.47 Crores

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

What a collection. I could fund my masters and PhD with merely half of one of these necklaces.