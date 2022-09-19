Blouses are one of the essential garments worn by women in India these days. Saree ho ya lehenga, no such look can be completed without blouses unless you are planning to be sensual like Mandakini in Ram Teri Ganga Maili or Zeenat Aman in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Whether you buy ready-to-wears or get them stitched with your masterji, blouses are important part of every desi women’s wardrobe.

While some women wear simple and sober blouses, a few of them prefer designs on them. Now, imagine if your wardrobe is full of plain blouses but you wish to wear a design- waala ‘coz you have a wedding to attend in the near future, what will you do? I know. You will buy a ready-made blouse and I agree that’s the quickest decision that you can make.

But what if we say there’s another option for you to wear a blouse having designs over it? How about make a use of your plain blouse by adding patchwork on it? You can easily buy patchwork designs for your blouses online.

This is why we have curated a list of seven patchwork designs jo blouses mein chaar chaand laga denge. And you can easily shop those designs on Amazon.

Let’s delve into it. Shall we?

If you have a dark-coloured blouse, let’s say: black, you can opt for this golden patchwork. The design is a full-blouse set featuring zari patchwork for back-neck, front half-neck, and 2 hand-sleeves. The dimensions are 45 x 27 x 0.1 centimetres.

If your blouse is of pink or light green colour, you can buy this navy blue patchwork. It has one-back neck patch along with one for front and two patches for sleeves. This handmade design is made up of 100% cotton fabric having zardosi lace and zari work. This patchwork features kundans and stones all over it.

Another similar option that you can get on the website is this light green patchwork. This design boasts of applique patch having kundans and stones on top of it. This cotton patchwork is suitable for wedding functions or any other traditional event.

If you are looking for a design in silk patchwork, this is definitely for you. This light blue patch features golden stone work. Just like the aforementioned ones, it also comes with back-neck along with front and sleeve patches.

If you are looking for a patchwork and latkan combo, this is your go-to option. The blue patchwork boasts of American diamond and kundan work. Apart from back-neck, front-neck, and sleeves patchwork, this design also comes with two golden latkans.

If you are looking for border designs, you can buy this peacock patchwork. The dimensions of this design are 8 x 3 centimetres. The blue and green embellished patchwork will look good on borders or edges of your blouse.

If you aren’t sure about the area that you want the patchwork on, you can buy this one. The golden applique patch can be put anywhere on the blouse. The patch is made up of 100% zardosi hand-embroidery work. It boasts of dapka (copper spring) pearls, gems and threads embellishments. The dimensions are 5.5 x 5.5 centimetres.

In case you do not have a plain blouse at your home, you can buy the fabric along with a patchwork and get it stitch or do it by yourself. These patchworks will surely make heads turn in weddings or any function that you wish to attend.

Isn’t it a best thing to choose the patchwork on your own and style the saree look exactly how you want rather than kaam-chalao from the readymade ones? So, let’s not waste time anymore and get these patchworks for your blouses only on Amazon’s official website.

Yeah yeah yeah! You can thank us later. We’re sure your friends or relatives in weddings will surely ask about the beautiful patchwork that you are going to get on your blouse. Koi nahin bata dena! Let them look stunning too. Tata!