Blouse is a timeless garment in Indian women's fashion which continues to be in our closet since ages. We have grown up witnessing our grandmothers and moms pairing it with saree, the six yards of elegance. And most of us embrace them on special occasions like in weddings or festivals.

While many prefer to wear the blouse with a modern touch, some like it plain, simple, and sober. Of course, the occasion matters. In functions, women often shine bright in embellished blouses with deep back and trendy sleeves or no sleeves at all. In professional space, their preference is mostly for simple versions having round or boat-neck designs.

Now, if you are planning to attend a function and worried about the stitching of your blouse 'coz your masterji went to his hometown at the last minute, don't worry. How about opting for an already-stitched one this time? We suggest you to have a look at these 8 readymade brocade blouses that you can buy from Amazon.

Why brocade? You ask. 'Coz it's a rich silk and mostly has beautiful patterns of gold and silver threads. A perfect choice for wedding-like occasions. So, let's check these amazing deals on the shopping website:

1. Studio Shringaar Women's Polyester Solid Half Sleeves Saree Blouse (₹538 - ₹819)

This pink boat-neck polyester brocade blouse with beautiful golden pattern has sleeves till elbows. Yeah, I know you are wondering about its back. The blouse is open from back having hook-and-eye closure. We also have a tip. You can pair the pink one with blue, golden, or bottle green saree in functions.

2. Madhu Fashion Women's Brocade Elbow Length Sleeve Readymade Stitched Saree Blouse (₹806.55)

Made from rich traditional Banarsi brocade, it is a non-padded blouse with back opening having hooks for closure. The sleeves and neck design are similar to the aforementioned one, however, the golden pattern in this pink blouse has carvings. If you get worried about the brocade being itchy, fret not 'coz this piece has pure cotton inner lining for extra comfort. It also has margins for extension.

3. Studio Shringaar Women's Brocade Elbow Sleeves Readymade Saree Blouse (₹769 - ₹999)

This navy blue round-neck blouse is made from pure Banarasi brocade fabric. It features rich golden border on its elbow-length sleeves and is embellished with zari motifs in the same colour. This 'dry-clean only' blouse opens from back and also has margins. You can wear it with contrasting saree in weddings.

4. Studio Shringaar Women's Brocade Solid Short Sleeves Saree Blouse (₹538 - ₹699)

If you do not prefer long sleeves in blouses, then go for this one. This 'dry-clean only' red blouse having round neck and short sleeves is also made from Banarasi brocade. It has gorgeous golden floral pattern all over. The available bust sizes are 34 to 42. You can wear this one with a solid dyed or silk saree in weddings.

5. Vamas Women's Brocade & Georgette Padded Self Design Sleeveless Readymade Saree Blouse (₹944 - ₹1,499)

In case you love wearing golden blouse 'coz it works with mostly every saree that you drape, then pick this. This spaghetti brocade and georgette blouse is a padded one and has sweetheart neckline to drool over. It has three openable margin stitches: approx. two inches on both sides. Pair this stunning glittery piece with printed, cotton, or plain saree. It's a 'dry-clean only' blouse.

6. Amaira Women's Brocade V-Neck Sleeveless Back Open Padded Blouse (₹1,949)

If you are tired of looking at round/boat-neck brocade blouses, then this V-neck piece is just for you. The red sleeveless padded blouse features golden square-pattern and yellow piping all over. It is open from back and has hook eye for closure along with a drawstring. This blouse can be washed with hands in cold water at home.

7. Vamas Women's Brocade & Georgette Padded Self Design Sleeveless Readymade Saree Blouse (₹1799)

This pink brocade and georgette blouse is for those who love flaunting cleavage. This plunging V neckline blouse is embellished with blue and yellow thread pattern and has mirror work at places. The 'dry-clean only' piece has three temporary margin stitches of approx. two inches on both sides for alteration. It's a padded one and has drawstring at the back along with hook-eye closure.

8. Amaira Women's Brocade Floral Print V-Neck Elbow Sleeves Padded Blouse (₹1,999)

If pastels are your thing, then go for this one. This pastel blue brocade blouse has floral print all over with plunging V-neckline and half-sleeves. The sleeves have silver borders on each sides along with neck and waist areas. The blouse has a drawstring and hook-eye at the back. It requires normal hand-wash with cold water.

Jao jaa kar kharidlo jaldi se!