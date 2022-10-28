Your feet deserves some good amount of pampering and comfort and thus enter shoes. So, you visit a footwear store nearby your locality and the shopkeeper doesn’t understand about what exactly do you want to buy even after presenting ten pairs of shoes. We all have experienced that anxiety, isn’t it? Most of us end up thinking that yaar, isse achcha toh online hi na kharid loon! Pagal kardia yahan toh and hurriedly step out the store.

A man trying on shoes at footwear store. Representational image. Picture credits: LiveAbout

Having said that, there are several e-commerce websites that offer shoes for both men and women. However, the urge to choose to best ones out of thousands (or more) creates a lot of confusion in our minds. Isn’t it? Don’t worry, we will help you buy a pair of shoes online.

If your budget comes somewhere near to 3000 bucks, we have a whole list of shoes that you can take a glimpse of. All of them are available on Amazon.

Don’t miss these deals.

1. Adidas Men’s Statix M Sd Running Shoes: ₹1,799 – ₹2,999

This pair of Adidas shoes is perfect for those men who prefer running in their daily routine. These black shoes having three contrasting white stripes are made up of synthetic and mesh materials. The closure type is lace and heel is flat. The shoes feature IMEVA and ADIWEAR midsole and outsole respectively which provide great comfort for the feet.

Shop for these shoes by clicking/tapping on the link here.

2. Puma Men’s Atlas & Radcliff Sports Running Shoes: ₹2,469 – ₹2,489

Another option for men who wish to buy branded running shoes are these Puma ones. The material types of these black shoes are rubber and mesh. It has a lace-up closure and zero heel. The knitted mesh on the upper side provides breathability to the feet for longer hours.

Shop for these shoes by clicking/tapping on the link here.

3. Red Tape Women’s Sports Shoes: ₹1,008

The list also features shoes for women. These beige Red Tape sport shoes are made up of thermoplastic elastomers, polyurethane, and ethylene vinyl acetate. The shoes have lace-up closure and flat heel type. You are advised to use clean and dry cloth to wipe off the dust from these shoes.

Shop for these shoes by clicking/tapping on the link here.

4. Campus Women’s Alexa Running Shoes: ₹1,095

For those women, who are looking for more varieties of running shoes, you can also pick these Campus ones. These black & pink-coloured shoes are made up of mesh material. The closure type of these round toe shoes is lace-up and the heel type is flat.

Shop for these shoes by clicking/tapping on the link here.

5. Allen Cooper 1156 Men’s Safety Shoes: ₹1,550

These Allen Cooper shoes for men deserves a special mention as it also carries one free pair of socks. These grey shoes have PU material sole and easily absorbs moisture through its breathable fabric lining. The branded pair boasts of resisting oil and acid.

Shop for these shoes by clicking/tapping on the link here.

6. Woodland Men’s G 777ws Sneakers: ₹2,246- ₹2,995

If weight of the shoes is not your concern, then you can shop these Woodland ones. The olive-green-coloured branded sneakers for men weigh 1 kg and 160 g. These casual shoes are made up of leather and the heel type is flat. You can clean these sneakers with leather cleaner or leather shampoo.

Shop for these shoes by clicking/tapping on the link here.

7. Reebok Men’s Edgility Runner Running Shoes: ₹1,104- ₹1,979

If you are a fan of Reebok brand, then these pair of shoes is definitely your go-to option. These grey branded shoes are made up of ethylene vinyl acetate. This cool pair of shoes are perfect for men who often prefer running.

Shop for these shoes by clicking/tapping on the link here.

8. Adidas Women’s Azurewalk W Walking Shoes: ₹2,579

If you were looking for Adidas shoes for women, fret not. We have one option for your as well. These grey & pink-coloured shoes are perfect for walking purpose. The material type of this pair is ethylene vinyl acetate. The shoes are pull-on and hence won’t waste your time in tying the laces. The heel type is flat.

Shop for these shoes by clicking/tapping on the link here.

Well, if you loved these deals of best shoes under 3000 bucks, then don’t just read up, buy them now and flaunt baby flaunt ‘coz your feet deserve them! If you are thinking of gifting a pair of shoes to your family member from the aforementioned list of Amazon deals, wait no more, they will surely like them. No more confusion of buying shoes online, right? Toodles peeps!

Note: All images were taken from the official website of Amazon India.