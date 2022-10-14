‘Good shoes take you good places’. Whether or not you believe in this phrase, shoes still remain an important part of our wardrobes. It’s all about style, comfort, trend, and of course, how much do they cost. People usually have a notion that only expensive shoes are the perfect choice for them. Can we really judge shoes on the basis of their market value? Well, we can’t deny that the fact that some branded shoes are really worth our money, however, this is not the case always.

There are variety of shoes available in the market that are pretty reasonable and offer durability, style, comfort at the same time. While some of us prefer shopping for shoes at the store offline, a section of buyers shop on online e-commerce websites.

So, if you are planning to buy shoes online that won’t burn hole in our pockets, fret not, we will help you pick the best ones. We have curated a list of seven shoes under ₹500 that you can buy on Amazon.

Let’s delve into these deals, shall we?

1. ASIAN Men’s Wonder-13 Sports Running Shoes (₹428)

If you are a sports freak, then these ASIAN men’s running shoes is a great choice. This pair is a perfect for every season, be it winter or summer. They have laces for closure and can be worn during gym workout, outdoor running, morning walk, basketball, trekking, marathon, or any other sports activities. The material type is mesh. They are easily washable and dry quickly. The pair also comes in Green, Black, Grey, Red, and more colours.

2. Kraasa Casual Lace Up Sneaker, Men Casual Shoes (₹449)

If you like wearing white, then these Kraasa sneakers is just for you. These white pair of shoes for men are lightweight and breathable. They boasts of sweat-absorbing upper material. These lace-up shoes are also water-resistant and prevent dust inside them. The material type is rubber. You will need to wash them with lukewarm water. These white shoes also come with black stripes.

3. Campus Women’s Zoe Plus Casual Shoes (₹454)

If you like pull-on ones, then you should buy these Campus shoes for women. This navy blue-pink shoe pair can be slipped easily without worrying about laces. The material is mesh. Apart from navy blue-pink, these shoes are also available in colours such as beige-orange, light grey-baby pink and more. However, they aren’t water-resistant.

4. Sparx Men’s Sx0646g Running Shoes (₹400)

Another option for running are these Sparx shoes for men. The upper material of the maroon-black pair is made up of high-quality mesh and the sole is of EVA. The closure type is lace-up. They aren’t water resistant. You can clean these shoes by wiping dirt or mud off with a soft moist fabric.

5. BATA Men’s Neil Casual Shoes (₹400)

If you are looking for slip-on shoes for men, we suggest you to buy these Bata ones. This grey-blue pair of shoes are perfect for casual outings. You won’t need to worry about tying laces for this one. The sole material is synthetic. They aren’t water resistant. You can wipe the dirt or dust with a piece of dry and clean cloth.

6. Kraasa Men’s Lace Up Formals, Office Wear (₹468)

If you have an interview or any professional meeting coming up, then these Kraasa formal shoes for men are your go-to option. These black shoes offer great comfort for your feet cushioned and padded footbed. The material of these shoes is synthetic and closure type is lace-up. You can wash this pair in lukewarm water. These shoes can also be worn in wedding functions or parties.

7. Denill Women’s Grey Sneaker (₹390)

If you are into funky footwears, then these Denill sneakers are just for you. This grey pair has an eye-catchy design of twinkling stars in golden colour. While the outer material of these shoes is synthetic, the sole is of TPR. This pair is water-resistant and have lace-up for closure. Apart from grey, these shoes are also available in white, pink, and sea green shades.

