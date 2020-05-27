If you have watched Netflix's Never Have I Ever, we're pretty sure that you'd remember Devi's gorgeous, sassy cousin Kamala.

Yes, the person who has to choose between two charming men while we can hardly find a decent virtual date during this lockdown.

Mesmerized by her beauty with brains character I decided to Instagram Richa Shukla Moorjani, only to discover that she 's had one of the most aesthetic, destination big fat Indian weddings of all time.

Like with a full-blown, pre-wedding photoshoot that's giving us major goals:

Unlike the show, Richa met the love of her life, Bharat Rishi Moorjani on a dating app specifically targetted to the South Asian Americans.

The two instantly connected and a few years later, Bharat proposed to her in the cutest way possible by setting up a fake rom-com audition for Richa, interrupting her audition, only to kneel on the floor and pop the question.

She instantly said yes. And after a hunt for almost 6 months, the couple finalised the perfect venue for their destination wedding in Mexico.

Until three months before the wedding, Richa was still shooting for Netflix's Never Have I Ever, so she'd use her breaks from the show to get in touch with her wedding planners to curate her dream wedding.

Thankfully even with their tight schedule, everything worked out in the couple's favour and their Mehendi and Sangeet pictures are giving us a major 'wedding-fever':

In an interview with Vogue, Richa revealed that it was pouring heavily on the day of their wedding. Richa always wanted a beach wedding so moving it indoors wasn't really an option and neither was pushing the dates.

So fighting against all odds, the couple went ahead with their plan and got married in a beautiful ceremony that literally became the real-life vision of a dream wedding.

Ok, honestly is it just me, or is this guy better looking than Prashant?

Luckily the weather cleared up just before the baraat, blessing the couple's mandap with a rainbow.

The last leg of their wedding was when they walked into their glamourous reception as man and wife for the first time.

Richa wore a heavenly ivory gown custom made by Gaurav Gupta while she had her first dance with her husband on the Spanish romantic song ‘Besame Mucho’ which sung live by her sister.

Well if you can't have enough of this whimsical wedding, here is a video to help you gush over this adorable couple and their dream ceremony:

I'm not crying looking at these beautiful pictures, you're crying.