If you’re still an ardent fan of 90s fashion trends, then we’re sure you have a thing for what our Indian celebrities wore back in the day. Take, for instance, Gauri Khan herself; it seems Reddit user

u/Pristine-Paint-4066 has dug up old pictures of the celeb to remind us all of how wonderful and bold her style sense was in the 90s. Here, take a look:

1.

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

2.

Credit: Reddit

3.

Credit: Reddit

4.

Credit: Reddit

5.

Credit: Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

6.

Credit: Reddit

7.

Credit: Reddit

8.

Credit: Reddit

9.

Credit: Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

10.

Credit: Reddit

Here’s how the internet has responded to these photos:

Always a fashion icon, it seems.