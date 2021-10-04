Luxury brands and their growing insensitivity is turning out to be a saga. The latest to join the bandwagon of 'brands who should have thought twice before releasing these designs' is Givenchy. Their necklace resembles a rope tied around the neck, and is problematic to say the least. 

Trigger warning: These images may appear disturbing and triggering to some. 

The brand was called out by the Instagram account Diet Prada who drew parallels between this distasteful necklace and the Burberry hoodie from 2019, where a model walked down the ramp with a rope around her neck. 

Obviously, the internet is outraged by this 'necklace' that shows suicide as an accessory:

Is mental illness an accessory? Do brands not realise what this stands for when they design it? Let's hope that there isn't a third brand who makes the same mistake again. 