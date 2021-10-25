We wish Halloween could be celebrated with much vigour but in India it's rather a low-key affair. However, if you have been actively online in 2021 you'd have shortlisted some costumes inspo already. We've compiled a list of all the Halloween costumes for 2021 that you may get ideas from!

1. Kim K. at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian did it well before Halloween, but hey what an inspo! Slip into a black spandex from head to toe and turn on your incognito mode.

2. WandaVision

Take a hint from Wanda, the main character from the hit Marvel series WandaVision, if you're looking for a new look for Halloween.

3. Megan Fox and MGK

Go for the spicier option with your partner because it's time to be with your bloody valentine this Halloween!

4. 'Squid Game' Army

Who knew the biggest hit of 2021 is gonna be your costume inspo this Halloween? Don your hot pink jumpsuit on and get a militant look wearing their typical mask. If you wanna go all eerie, dress up as the sinister Front Man in a black trench coat.

5. Cruella De Vil from Cruella

Designer gowns, black leather jackets, and voluminous hair! To achieve the ideal devilish look for Halloween, use thick foundation, a lot of black eyeliner, and a bright crimson lip.

6. Vampire Ed Sheeran from the 'Bad Habits' video

Why can't you dress up as a vampire like Ed Sheeran did with a bright pink outfit, gaudy make-up, and killer nails?

7. TIX from Eurovision

A white fake fur coat giving a supernatural look is what you can try this Halloween!

8. Phoebe Bridgers at the Grammys

A spirit Halloween outfit you might try is a lux black dress with a skeleton-beaded overlay.

9. Lyutsifer Safin from No Time To Die

This is so unreal that you must most definitely try!

10. Doja "chicken" Cat

Fans think @DojaCat wore chicken feet boots to the #VMAs in response to a tweet that went viral last month. pic.twitter.com/qtulgXX9vo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

11. The Weeknd's Red Blazer look

For everyone that keeps talking about the red suit, there's something called conception. In the movie 'After Hours', the whole action develops is in ONE NIGHT, i think Abel wants to represent the same thing with the album. pic.twitter.com/mqxw9oRMnn — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) September 1, 2020

12. Beth Harmon from The Queen’s Gambit

Head to an antique boutique and pick a monochromatic shift dress, then top it off with an auburn wig.

So what's gonna be your 'trick or treat' costume?