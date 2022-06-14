We all have been awestruck by how beautiful our favourite celebrities look at certain events. Be it a red carpet event, or simply a dinner look, these celebs often break the internet with their sartorial choices. But behind these looks is the fashion stylist.



While celebs have the final say, these stylists give them various looks to pick from. It is not the celebrity but often the stylist who gives us these major fashion inspo. And truth be told, it is not an easy job. Ever wondered how much do they earn? We have the answer.



1. Tanya Ghavri





Her clients include celebs such as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an interview , Ghavri mentioned how as an assistant to a designer a stylist can earn between ₹25,000 - ₹30,000 a month. While top stylists can make about ₹2 lakhs a day.

2. Anaita Shroff Adajania

Cocktail? Well, that was Anaita's brainchild. The stylist does editorial shoots and styles celebrities. According to this Remember Deepika's iconic looks from? Well, that was Anaita's brainchild. The stylist does editorial shoots and styles celebrities. According to this source , her company- Style Cell- has non-negotiable fees with charges going up to ₹1 lakh for an important red carpet appearance.

3. Narendra Kumar





As the creative director of Amazon and a fashion designer himself, Narendra Kumar shared how for top designers and stylists, the compensation can range from ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore per annum.

4. Shaleena Nathani





The biggest client this stylist has is none other than Deepika Padukone. According to sources , the charges can range anything between ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh per shift.

5. Allia al Rufai



One of her biggest clients is Anushka Sharma. Apart from Anushka, the stylist has styled Shraddha Kapoor and even Nargis Fakhri. According to sources , she charges as much as ₹1 lakh per look.

6. Aastha Sharma



She has styled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Disha Patani to name a few. In an interview , she mentioned how styling projects can be charged ₹20,000 to ₹5 lakhs and upwards.

7. Sanam Ratansi



This fashion stylist has clients such as Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Zaheer Iqbal, and Aditi Rao Hydari under her name. As a freelance stylist, Ratansi can charge anywhere between ₹2.5 lakhs to ₹7.2 lakhs.

These stylists can make or break your favourite celebrity.

