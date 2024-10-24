Pakistani model and influencer Roma Michael recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after a video of her walking the ramp in a bikini at Miss Grand International 2024 went viral. While some praised her confidence and bold outfit, it didn’t take long for the narrative to change. Just hours after posting the video on her Instagram, Roma deleted it, sparking widespread speculation. Many believe that the model received hateful and indecent comments from her home country, leading to the video’s removal.

But who is Roma Michael?

Roma Michael isn’t just another face in the modeling world. The Pakistani beauty holds a Bachelors in Technology from the University of South Asia, making her an engineer by qualification. However, her passion for content creation quickly propelled her into the limelight, where she amassed over 76,000 followers on Instagram. Her journey in the pageant world has been nothing short of impressive, winning titles like Miss Grand Pakistan 2024 and Miss Charm Pakistan 2023.

She’s also made her mark in the entertainment industry, starring in films such as Delhi Gate and Kahey Dil Jidher, along with TV shows like Tu Zindagi Hai and Pyari Nimmo. From ad campaigns to fashion collaborations, Roma has become a recognizable face in Pakistan.

Wow ! #Pakistan 🇵🇰 is crossing barriers & Rules !! Pakistani Model participated at Miss World Grand Show. #RomaMichael is looking Sexy & Stunning in Bikni. She has Perfect Lahori Body !! Thank you Ex PM #ImranKhan for modernize Pakistan. 😄😝 pic.twitter.com/ZmtjYYcLXP — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) October 22, 2024

The Internet Reacts

When Roma’s video of her ramp walk in a bikini hit the internet, the comments started pouring in, with users expressing everything from admiration to outrage. The criticism wasn’t limited to fashion, many attacked her on cultural and religious grounds, accusing her of tarnishing Pakistan’s name. One user speculated that the video was taken down due to threats and hate, saying, “She deleted this video from Instagram coz Pakistani people started threatening & abusing her for ruining the name of Pakistan.”

While the video may have been removed, Roma later posted a selfie in the same bikini, seemingly defying the backlash. One comment summed up the situation, saying, “Just another day of the Pakistani Muslim majority controlling lives of Pakistani minorities.”

What do you think? Should Roma have faced such backlash, or is this another case of conservative moral policing?