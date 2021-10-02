Diana, Princess of Wales was undoubtedly one of the most fashionable people to grace us. Her elegance and beauty continue to leave us speechless. Here are some of our favourite looks of Princess Diana that make her a timeless icon.

1. The Wedding Dress

The gorgeous dress that Princess Diana wore when she married Prince Charles at the St Paul’s Cathedral remains one of her most iconic pieces. Designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, the dress had a 25-foot train, the longest in royal wedding history.

2. The midnight blue sequinned gown with matching kitten heels

Famously known as the "mermaid dress", this Catherine Walker gown was sold for over $130,000 at an auction.

3. The engagement suit which matched her sapphire ring

This off-the-rack Harrods suit she wore to her engagement announcement at the Buckingham Palace is still timeless.

4. The black gown at her first royal appearance

At her first official appearance at London’s Goldsmith’s Hall, she wore a black taffeta gown by Elizabeth and David Emanuel.

5. Her statement red dress with a matching hat

At the wedding of Nicholas Soames and Catherine Weatherall at St Margaret’s Church, London, Princess Diana stole hearts with her red outfit.

6. The iconic off-the-shoulder gown with a pearl choker

This Bellville Sassoon gown she wore to the Victoria & Albert museum made her pearl choker an iconic style statement.

7. The polka dot dress she wore when she stepped out with the newborn Prince William for the first time

Outside the St Mary’s Hospital in London, Princess Diana made her first appearance as a mother wearing a polka-dot dress by Catherine Walker.

8. The red polka dot gown she wore to The Royal Opera House

Designer by Bellville Sassoon, this gown was just one of the examples of how much Princess Diana adored polka dots.

9. The sparkling floor length gown she wore to the Melbourne Hilton Hotel

21-year-old Princess Diana was spotted at a reception during her Royal Tour of Australia wearing this gorgeous one-shoulder gown by Bruce Oldfield.

10. When she danced with a young John Travolta at a White House dinner held by President Reagan.

During her first official visit to the U.S, Princess Diana stole hearts as well as a dance with John Travolta wearing a Victor Edelstein.

11. The red plunging back gown with long strands of pearls

This Catherine Walker gown is still oh-so-gorgeous to look at. She truly knew how to grab eyeballs.

12. The 'Revenge' dress she wore when Prince Charles confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles

Princess Diana wore a black minidress by Greek designer, Christina Stambolian to the Serpentine Gallery in London. Her appearance coincided with her husband admitting to an affair, which dubbed this the 'revenge' dress.

13. The classic 90s outfit that she was spotted in.

A classic white shirt with blue jeans combo, this was made iconic by Diana and we thank the fashion gods for it.

14. This iconic logo sweatshirt, dad sneakers, and bike shorts look that we can't get over.

This look is a complete mood and she has influenced an entire generation.

13. Her last public appearance where she wore the 'Swan Lake Suite Necklace' made of 178 diamonds and pearls

Before her tragic death in 1997, she wore this pale blue Jacques Azagury dress to watch the Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall. She paired it with the exquisite necklace that is now famously known as 'Swan Lake Suite Necklace'.

Which one is your favourite?