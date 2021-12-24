Sabyasachi and red always go hand-in-hand. The designer is the go-to person for Bollywood weddings. So, we decided to list some of his best wedding outfits for Bollywood celebrities

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's wedding was a cultural shift in Bollywood weddings. Anushka wore a gorgeous red banarasi sari with gold zari work all over the sari. Paired with that were Sabyasachi's jewelry and sindoor in the parting. She looked like the quintessential newlywed bride.

2. Priyanka Chopra

In my not-so-humble opinion, Priyanka Chopra's wedding lehenga was the most unique of the lot. I loved how the entire ensemble was red without any other colour. The lehenga also had hand-cut organza flowers and layers of threadwork and I felt the lehenga shimmered when she walked or was that my illusion? I guess we'll never know.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Sindhi wedding had us gaping at her in awe with the intricate dabka and gota work. The hem of the skirt had embroidered peacocks and who can forget the embroidered veil with the Sankskrit verse and the handmade kiran.

4. Katrina Kaif

The latest bride to get married, I was visually stunned by Katrina Kaif's beauty in the red lehenga made of matka silk and revived velvet zardozi border. The veil here too had handmade kiran on the border which was a tribute to Vicky Kaushal's family.

5. Bipasha Basu

A Bengali bride and Sabyasachi? Match made in designer heaven. Bipasha Basu's wedding lehenga was heavily embroidered and the veil had an embroidered border too. Paired with the traditional topor and jewelry, the bride looked every bit like the glowing Bengali bride.

6. Patralekhaa

I am a fan of veils, and Patralekhaa's wedding sari with the veil was a dream come true. She wore a red tulle embroidered buti sari that was paired with the embroidered elaborate veil. The veil's border had a Bengali inscription that was paired by Sabyasachi himself. Now that's what I call customised. The complete look made her look like a queen literally.

7. Sagarika Ghatge

I am a sucker for simple elegant saris and Sagarika Ghatge's red wedding sari blew my mind. The sari was so simple yet elegant with a thin border but was paired with an elaborate embroidered maroon blouse. Her sari too bordered on maroon while still being red in colour.

8. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan never disappoints when it comes to saris and her wedding sari proved no different. The actor chose a simple red banarasi sari with small gold zari work with authentic temple jewelry. I love that instead of Mehendi, her hands had Alta on them and she looked simply graceful.

Here's to hoping I can afford a Sabyasachi outfit one day