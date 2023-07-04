“Rekha’s aura is magnetic. She can effortlessly captivate an entire audience with just a glance…” Deepika Padukone told Vogue, and rightly so. Rekha is an evergreen, majestic beauty that Hindi cinema will always be proud of. The style icon, who is known for her great fashion choices and graceful personality, is aging like a fine wine. She has been an aesthetic even before ‘aesthetic’ was a thing. Jitni tareef karo utna kam hai! Isn’t it?

So, REKHA, the ultimate queen of Hindi cinema, recently shot for the latest edition of Vogue Arabia. And her pictures have already blown us away ‘coz why not?

A Twitter user, @modelsdiaryy, posted a thread on Rekha’s oh-so-gorgeous looks from the cover shoot of Vogue Arabia‘s July/August 2023 issue. In her first-ever photoshoot for Vogue by Tarun Khiwal, the Umrao Jaan actress was styled by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Needless to say, Rekha is a sight to behold, as she made a ‘rare and exceptionally candid appearance’ in the magazine.

From ‘Muslin Angarkha Anarkali’ and ‘Mughal-inspired head gear’ to ‘velvet peshwa hat’ or ‘Vintage Kanjivaram sari’ to name a few, Rekha aced it all and how.

Can you believe that the 69-year-old actress, who has worked in over 300 films in her illustrious career in Hindi cinema, shot the Vogue cover for the first time? We are staring this living legend all day today, how about you?