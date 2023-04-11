Rekha is known for a lot of things, and her sense of style is one. The Bollywood actress has been a fashion icon since forever, while also being the queen of wit and poise. But then she’s also one of those people who pulls off quite literally anything, and so everything she sports becomes a style statement. Clearly, only Rekha can top Rekha, when it comes to fashion – which is what she did last night.

The actress was seen dressed in a golden ensemble and a a gypsy style head wrap. She completed the look with black sunglasses and a dark red lipstick. And of course, that reminded us of her character from Khoon Bhari Maang – from the part of the film after her surgery.

The film followed her character’s transformation post an accident that left her face disfigured. She gets a surgery and the rest of the plot features her as a successful model who also goes after the people who hurt her (literally). All her looks and costumes from the 1988 film were edgy and stuck for a long time. And now that the OG has brought back gypsy wraps, who knows, it might just be the next big comeback in fashion.