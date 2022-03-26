We've only been a month into summer and I already feel like the sun is sucking up the nutrients in my skin. After the world resumed working from the office, we've been officially robbed of our comfort of working with hair tucked in a messy bun and a relaxing face mask on.

Nevertheless, skin care, at any cost, shouldn't go for a toss. Coming to your rescue, we've compiled a list of best skin care products to shield your glow from the wrath of sun.

1. Pilgrim Jeju Sunrise Ritual

What's the point of getting up in the morning when you don't really wake up? Pilgrim Jeju Sunrise Ritual will feel like a splash of cold water in the scorching heat. Want your skin to be fresh and bright? Don't fret, this combo will take care of it.





You can buy it here

2. Cooling Sunblock SPF 50

Wish we had a protective layer which could automatically get activated when the sun rays attacked us! With CIEL's Cooling Sunblock SPF 50, we've gotten close to achieving it. Inflammation is reduced, and irritated skin is clearly calmed.



3. Squalane Glow Sleeping Mask

You can buy it here

When you've already been burned by the sun, all you need is a good night's sleep when you get home. The Sleeping Mask will nourish your skin overnight, preparing you to face the sun the next day!



4. Kara Cleansing And Refreshing Wipes

You can buy it here

Is your cleansing routine even complete without Kara Tea Tree & Neem Facial Wipes? It eliminates the layers of dust, oil, and pollution that accumulate on the skin throughout the day. A must-have in your bag.



5. Matra Natural Lip Balm Vanilla Ice

You can buy it here

Albeit you overlook your lips, know that they're just as susceptible to UV damage as the rest of our face, and this Natural Lip Balm will protect and moisturise them like no other.



6. Oriflame Optimals Oxygen Boost Face Tissue

You can buy it here

Blotting paper is a lifesaver for controlling oiliness midway through the day. It can also be used to blot your face while wearing makeup, as it reduces undesired shine without detracting from your look.

You can buy it here

7. The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray

While you may shield your face with sunglasses sunny days, your body may suffer. Summer heat can make your feet sweaty, stinky, and infection-prone. In the heat, flats can also leave your feet extremely dry and fatigued. Use a cooling foot spray to eliminate odour and freshen your feet.



8. Thrive's Sunny Side Up Skin Care Kit

You can buy it here

Ever thought a kit that includes everything you need to keep your skin nourished, plump, and moisturised while also protecting it from UV and Blue light? Thrive's sun protection bundle is literally godsent, so why not have it in your bag?



9. CEIL's Hydration+

You can buy it here

In summer, your skin is stripped off moisture, so all you need is a good moisturiser. Hydration+ from CEIL is packed with Hyaluronic Acid, which reduces water loss by reinforcing the skin barrier, resulting in soft, supple skin.



You can buy it here

Happy summers!