There are 2 things every Indian loves: Cricket and Bollywood, however, when it comes to setting fashion trends there is nothing that beats Bollywood. Be it your shaadi ka lehenga, a date outfit, a corporate look you can slay in, or just a night out with the boys or girls, if it is Bollywood then it can’t be wrong!

From Poo’s iconic red outfit which made us all want to dress up like ‘Soniya’ to Sushmita Sen’s iconic red saree from Main Hoon Na, Bollywood has always been serving looks that have floored us. Let’s not stop at just the women while aboard this nostalgia train, Shahrukh Khan from Mohabbatein had men wearing sweaters in sweltering heat to look cool. For us that’s proof enough that when it comes to Fashion Bollywood is the biggest influencer out there, bar none!

And we're not the only ones who have noticed that Flipkart has too.

With Flipkart's Sale Price Live – "low se low mein le lo" recipe, we can nail jaw-dropping looks from hit movies like "Jawan," "Fukrey 3," and "Chandramukhi 2" using everyday clothing

It's finally time to walk a mile in your favourite actor's or actress's shoes (Literally if you're lucky).

