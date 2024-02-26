There are some secrets about the world that only the rich and wealthy know. Of course, privilege offers subtle access to a lot of ease in life. Whether that’s by having the right contacts or by knowing how to work with money and taxes. The wealthy generally know that the system is rigged and there are certain tricks that can help you ‘Houdini’ the system!

This Reddit thread where people have shared things only the wealthy know is really interesting because we want in on the info too! Here, take a look. 1. "Tax avoidance versus tax evasion." – ARoodyPooCandyAss 2. "There are specific airport lounges( LAX) with total privacy- tunnel entrances, tsa comes to you, apartment like setting, private chef. That Westfield malls in Los Angeles have agreements with the paparazzi to not take pictures at particular malls so celebs can do things like take kids to movies, shop for school clothes of kids, eat etc. while others are open for business." – aprillquinn 3. "Concierge service in general. I do okay, not super wealthy imo. But I own a small business and run almost all my expenses through American Express, so to them my yearly spend is pretty high. Because of this, I have a concierge. Ex wanted to see a sold out concert? 5 minutes on the phone with the concierge, an hour later they call back with my ticket options (at face value). Traveling and weather gets terrible, call concierge and got me a room in the next town so I can focus on driving. Need dinner reservations? Concierge. Send wife flowers? Concierge. Anything I need, that can be paid for with their card, one call is all it'll take." – FuckyFuckfuckfucker 4. "To let your money earn you money." – forzamusichoops 5. "Selling your time for money won't make you wealthy." – renegadellama ADVERTISEMENT 6. "What it's like to have a mega yacht AND a support yacht." – SuitableNegotiation5 7. "The more money you have, the more ways you have to make it grow; To the point that it increases faster, the larger the amount is – not just in absolute terms but also in percentage growth." – Anonymous 8. "The phone numbers from people who could help you out of any (even bad) situation." – purevenuscookieslog 9. "What it's like moving into a home where everything is already bought and arranged for you." – RetroactiveRecursion 10. "How it feels not having to check your balance before you check out at the grocery store just to be sure you don't go over." – NeighborhoodDry2233 11. "You have access to favorable credit lines with better rates than ordinary folk. They just throw money at you when you have money." – dbx999 12. "The VIP hotline number at the children's hospital when your kid needs urgent care but there's a big wait in the ER (but your kid isn't sicker than anybody else's kid in the ER), and you want get to the front of the line. Blew my mind when a very wealthy friend told me he did this for his child (friend's father was a huge donor to the hospital). More power to him, but there is the wealthy and then there is the wealthy." – Anonymous