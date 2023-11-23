Shah Rukh Khan is one of those few Bollywood actors who have managed to build a legacy for themselves through their talent and hard work. King Khan, as he is called by the audience and the critics, is one of the biggest superstars the Hindi film industry has produced to date. His net worth is higher than a lot of his contemporaries and that speaks volumes.

But apart from his films, numerous other facts contribute to his net worth – namely, businesses and other investments. Recently, we came across a Reddit post that broke down SRK’s business investments and other earnings and well it’s quite a lot.

The thread reveals that back in 2000, the actor had started a website called www.SRKworld.com where he would update his fans about his upcoming movies, promotions, events, fan interactions, merchandise, etc. It was operated by Aryan Informatics. However, it was sold to B4U.

The post adds that SRK has stopped charging actor’s fees recently. Rather, the actor takes a share of the movie profits. It talks about the case of Pathan where the actor took 60% of the profits home. A report by The Indian Express confirms this. The report mentions that while he did not charge his regular fees, he did take a percentage of the profits home. The actor earned ₹200 crore from the film.

It was also mentioned that Netflix has the streaming rights to the films in Red Chillies’ library. Well, turns out this isn’t speculation either. The streaming giant had posted a blog post on the same. “Red Chillies is surging ahead in global entertainment and for the first time, our great stories are going global on Netflix all at once and crossing all geographical barriers, waiting to be discovered all over the world. No more waiting for our fans wherever they are,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

The detailed post also talked about his brand endorsements with some of the most popular brands – Hyundai, Frooti, Dish TV, and Tag Heuer to state a few. There were multiple world tours from 1997-2011 that SRK was a part of. Apart from this, he charges a bomb for paid appearances and for performing at functions such as weddings. He also has a 26% stake in KidZania, an amusement park for kids.

The detailed post is a masterclass on how SRK has diversified his wealth portfolio by having multiple revenue options. He hasn’t relied on a single source of income. He is endowed with the shrewd acumen of a profitable businessman. The Reddit post also reveals the shareholding pattern of Kolkata Knight Riders which we were not able to confirm independently.