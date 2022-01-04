On January 3rd, 2022, Apple hit $3 trillion market cap, though it dropped soon after but Apple became the first publically traded company in the world to have touched the $3 trillion mark.

So, we decided to have a look at the biggest companies around the world along with some of the Indian companies and their market cap.

1. Apple ($2.9 Trillion)

Apple Inc's stock price reached an all-time high of $182.88 making its market value $3 trillion. Though it was at that mark for a brief period of time and fell soon after, Apple is still the highest valued publically traded company in the world with its market cap being $2.9 Trillion.

2. Microsoft ($2.5 Trillion)

Microsoft is the second most valuable company in the world with a market cap of $2.5 trillion. According to Yahoo Finance, with the pace at which Microsoft's share price is increasing, it might hit the $3 trillion mark in early 2022.

3. Alphabet ($1.9 Trillion)

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, ranks at the third number with a market cap of $1.9 Trillion.

4. Amazon ($1.6 Trillion)

Amazon has a market cap of $1.6 trillion and is the fourth largest publically traded company in the world. With the technology sector on boom, it's no surprise that the first four positions are held by tech companies.

5. Tesla ($1.2 Trillion)

Tesla, Inc., an American electric vehicle and clean energy company headed by Elon Musk is the fifth most valued company in the world. It currently has a market cap of $1.2 trillion.

6. Meta ($900 Billion)

Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, etc, ranked at number 6 with a market cap of $900 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

7. Nvidia ($732 Billion)

Nvidia is an American multinational technology company with a $732 billion market cap. It is the seventh most valuable company in the world.

7. Berkshire Hathaway ($668 Billion)

Berkshire Hathaway is an American multinational conglomerate holding company led by Warren Buffet. It has a market cap of $668 billion.

9. TSMC ($623 Billion)

TSMC or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited is a Chinese company. It is the world's most valuable semiconductor company with a market cap of $623 Billion.

10. Tencent ($559 Billion)

Tencent is the largest gaming company in the world with a market cap of $559 billion. It is the same company that launched online multiplayer games like Call of Duty, Leagues of Legends, etc.

11. RIL ($200 Billion)

In 2020, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) became the first Indian firm to hit a $200 billion market cap. Currently, it is the 54th most valuable company by market cap in the world.

12. TCS ($193 Billion)

Tata Consultancy Services is the 64th most valuable company in the world and the second most valuable company in India. As of January 2022, the market cap of TCS is $193 Billion.

13. Infosys ($106 Billion)

Infosys is India's fourth, and world's 148th most valuable company by market cap. The current market cap of Infosys is $106 billion.

With the technology sector on the rise, it's no shock that most of the companies with the highest market cap in the world belong to the tech sector. It would be interesting to see if an Indian company could rank among the top 10 most valued companies and which one would it be.