You don't know if you are middle class.

You don't know the price of LPG cylinders.

You have to Google fuel prices.

Your family has more than one car.

You/your parents own a 3BHK in a metro city.

You don't bargain with autowale bhaiyas.

When you go to Hamley's you never have to check the price tag before making the payment.

You have never shared an auto/Uber.

You have never had to pay half your salary as rent.

You never had to borrow money even at the start of your career.

You have never picked up a dress you liked and kept it back after seeing the price tag.

You had a computer at 13 years of age.

You went to a private college but your parents never had to take out an education loan for the same.

You never had to rafu your clothes as a kid when they got torn.

As a kid, you didn't have to wait every year for your birthday to buy new clothes.

You travelled by air as a kid.

You have had regular international vacations.

You didn't have to fight for most of your teenage years for your first bike.

You have more than one credit card.

Your parents have ancestral lands.

You have a driver.

You have a personal trainer at the gym.

You have property that you have leased out on rent in a metro city.

You have a husky in India.