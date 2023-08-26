Money is a complex topic. Especially when it comes to personal finances. Because in the economy we’re living in, it’s unwise to settle for a single stream of income. Saving and budget management just isn’t enough. Which is why we’ve curated a list of podcasts that might help you grasp the concept of money, investment etc. Take a look:

1. Capitalmind Podcast

The podcast is by engineer turned investing guru and owner of asset management company Capitalmind Deepak Shenoy. You can expect to learn about lumpsum investment and how the stock market functions here.

Credit: Spotify

2. Puliyabaazi Hindi Podcast

Hosted by tech entrepreneur Saurabh Chandra, public policy researcher Pranay Kotasthane, and writer-cartoonist Khyati Pathak, Puliyabaazi is a Hindi podcast that discusses public policies, technology etc. You may be asking what this has to do with investing or finance, and the truth is – a lot. Knowing our policies can surely make investing or understanding the economy easier.

Credit: Spotify

3. Paisa Vaisa with Anupam Gupta

Anupam Gupta is a Chartered Accountant and author with significant experience as an investment research analyst and thematic research consultant in institutional equities with leading brokerages such as CLSA, HDFC Securities, Barclays, and Ambit Capital. So, you can probably imagine the quality of content you’ll be listening to on the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Spotify

4. FinAzaad Hindi

Presented by Aniket Choudhari, a stock market trainer since 2014, with expertise in technical analysis. Here, you can expect to learn about investing and bettering your personal finances in the simplest way possible.

Credit: Spotify

5. Moneycontrol Podcast

The Moneycontrol podcast offers interesting topics for you to gobble up and learn from. For instance, there are episodes that offer pointers (in terms of finance) for start-up employees to consider and insurance coverage that international students can think about before moving to another country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Spotify

6. Dhan Ki Baat

Hosted by Shubham Agarwal, who’s an MBA graduate from XLRI Jamshedpur in Marketing and Finance, you can expect to see topics such as unlisted assets and RBI’s withdrawal of the ₹2000 bill being discussed on the podcast.

Credit: Spotify

7. Mint Equitymaster Investor Hour

An ISB Hyderabad graduate and CEO of Equitymaster Agora Research Private Limited, Rahul Goel has been hosting an excellent podcast with Mint and HT Smartcast. If you’re looking to learn about small and mid-cap stocks or even Crypto, this is a great podcast to subscribe to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Spotify

8. Return on India

Hosted by Romeen Sheth, who is a graduate from Harvard Law School, Return on India discusses India’s economy in depth and with sub-topics such as gold as an asset for Indians and e-commerce in our country.

Credit: Spotify

9. The Indian Market Story

If you want to learn about how to build wealth and the kind of opportunities there are with respect to investing in stocks – then this is the podcast for you. It’s hosted by Varun Mehta who’s a University of Warwick and Imperial College Business School graduate, he has also worked with Accenture. So, rest assured, you’ll learn a great amount from this podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Spotify

10. Money Buddy by PGIM India Mutual Fund

Since the podcast is by an investment management company, you can expect that it offers good insight into money management and wealth building. Here, you can learn how to diversify your investment portfolio or the key elements of financial freedom.

Credit: Spotify

Now all we have to do is decide, which one to start with.