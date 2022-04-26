Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. He is the CEO of multiple organizations, a Dogecoin enthusiast and a revolutionary of space exploration, among other things. He has been the brain behind various revolutionary ideas like Paypal, X.com, OpenAi, etc. Let's have a look at some of the companies Elon Musk owns.

1. Twitter

Twitter is the newest gem on Elon Musk's crown. Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, days after he showed his intent to do so. There are mixed reactions to Twitter's takeover across the internet. Currently, Parag Agrawal is the CEO of Twitter.

2. Tesla Inc.

Tesla Inc., the American automotive and clean energy company, is also owned by Elon Musk. Tesla designs and manufactures electric vehicles, battery energy storage from home to grid-scale, solar panels and solar roof tiles, etc.

It was founded by Elon Musk, Martin Eberhard, JB Straubel, Marc Tarpenning and Ian Wright. Musk continues to be the CEO of the company.

3. SpaceX

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., famously known as SpaceX, is owned by Elon Musk. SpaceX is an American aerospace manufacturer which provides space transportation services, along with being a communication corporation.

SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, who continues to serve as the CEO.

4. Neuralink

Neuralink Corporation was founded by Elon Musk, along with eight other partners, five years back. Although launched in July 2016, it was only publicly reported in March 2017. Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMIs). Elon Musk is also the CEO of the company.

5. The Boring Company

The Boring Company, founded by Elon Musk, is an American infrastructure and tunnel construction services company. It designs tunnels for loop travel. It has already constructed two tunnels in Las Vegas and one tunnel in LA county, while many others are at different stages of construction.

6. Tesla Energy

Tesla Energy is a subsidiary of Tesla Inc. and focuses on clean energy. It develops, manufactures, sells and installs photovoltaic solar energy generation systems, battery energy storage products, etc for commercial and residential use.

