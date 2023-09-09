With the G20 presidency for 2023, India is hosting the ongoing summit in the National Capital. Many changes have been set in place for New Delhi this weekend to host the world’s most powerful with utmost security. Naturally, this has come with a cost.

The 2023-24 budget announced in February had allocated ₹990 crore for the G20 presidency. However, it is reported that ₹4,100 crore, that is, 4 times the amount designated in the budget, has been spent on the two-day event.

Here’s how much money other countries had spent on hosting the summit:

1. Indonesia (2022) – ₹364 crore

Apparently, the 2022 G20 Summit in Bali was budgeted at almost 674 billion Indonesian Rupiah, which is over ₹364 crore.

2. Japan (2019) – ₹2,660 crore

According to stats tweeted by ‘The World Ranking‘ on X, Japan spent $320 million, ₹2,660 crore, on the 2019 G20 Summit in Osaka.

3. Argentina (2018) – ₹931 crore

According to reports, the 2018 G20 summit was held in Buenos Aires, Indonesia, which costed $112 million i.e. ₹931 crore.

4. Germany (2017) – ₹642 crore

According to Germany’s official website dedicated to the G20, the Government spent €72.2 million, over ₹642 crore, on hosting the summit in Hamburg.

5. China (2016) – ₹1.9 lakh crore

The 2016 G20 Summit was held in Hangzhou, China. According to a report by The Economist, the cost to host the same was a whopping $24 billion, over ₹1.9 lakh crore (approximately).

6. Australia (2014) – ₹2,653 crore

The 2014 G20 summit was held in Brisbane, Australia. According to a fact sheet by the University of Toronto, the 2014 summit cost was AUD 400 million for hosting and AUD 100 million for security, making a total of AUD 500 million, over ₹2,653 crore.

7. Russia (2013) – ₹170 crore

The 2013 G20 Saint Petersburg Summit hosted by Russia costed around RUB 2 billion, over ₹170 crore, according to a fact sheet by the University of Toronto.

8. France (2011) – ₹712 crore

According to a fact sheet by the University of Toronto, the 2011 G20 Cannes summit’s cost was around EUR 80 million, over ₹712 crore.

9. Canada (2010) – ₹4,351 crore

According to reports, Canada had spent CAD 715 million, ₹4,351 crore, in the 2010 G20 Toronto summit.

*The amounts have been converted to Indian currency as per the date’s value.

