The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% stake in actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s digital content company, Tweak India. The merger of Khanna’s firm took place with the group’s parent company, Sanghvi Beauty and Technologies, for an undisclosed sum in a cash and stock deal.

After the acquisition, Tweak India will now function under The Good Glamm Group’s platform, The Good Media Co., under the leadership of the group’s co-founder and Good Media Co. CEO, Priyanka Gill.

Representational image. Source: Acquisition International

Tweak India, the women-centric content firm, will join The Good Media Co. banner’s other platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, and MissMalini Entertainment.

“This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land on our feet,” said Twinkle Khanna, founder and CEO of Tweak India.

Twinkle Khanna. Source: SheAtWork

This acquisition is expected to give The Good Glamm Group deeper access to the demographics of Tier 1 cities through Tweak India for diversified audiences, while enhancing its unique content play.

“Within the Good Media Co, each platform reaches a unique audience. When combined together this gives Good Glamm Group access to diverse audiences across Tier 1, Tier2 and Tier 3 cities,” the company said in a press release.

The Good Glamm Group has over 150 million unique users and generates around 4 billion impressions on monthly basis, the group stated further.

“Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled-up and successful digital media company. We are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur. Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group’s Content- Creator-Commerce strategy,” Darpan Sanghvi, founder and CEO of the group stated.

The Good Glamm Group, which is currently valued at over $1.2 billion, competes with other direct-to-consumer brands including Mamaearth, Sugar Cosmetics, Nykaa, Wow Skin, and Plum to name a few.