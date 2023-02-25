‘ Your account will be suspended, please pay the bill by clicking on this link’. Raise your hand if you have ever received such threats on your mobile phone from unknown numbers. Well, I did some time ago and was almost scammed. Luckily, I saved myself from the fraud at the right time, otherwise, that one SMS would have taken all the money from my bank account. These scams are scary AF.

Source: Tenor

A bank customer recently faced similar experience as she received a SMS from an unknown mobile number for updating her PAN details. Luckily, she noticed something unusual and realised it was a bank scam. The woman has now curated useful tips to spot such phishing.

The Twitter user, @lavsmohan, posted a screenshot of the SMS on the micro-blogging platform. “HDFC Customer your HDFC NET BANKING will be suspended today please update your PAN now visit below the link…” the SMS reads.

Screenshot shared by the bank customer

She also added a screenshot of the landing page that popped up after she clicked the link. The page features a fake logo of HDFC KYC on top, asks login credentials, and reads, ‘Norton Secured’ followed by ‘your security is of the most important’. Not to forget, the URL of the page is odd too.

“It’s legitimately scary how good phishing and banking scams have become. Just 15 minutes ago I got this text and the link led to this VERY CONVINCING landing page. Here’s how you can spot a scam,” the woman tweeted.

It’s legitimately scary how good phishing and banking scams have become. Just 15 minutes ago I got this text and the link led to this VERY CONVINCING landing page.



Here’s how you can spot a scam: pic.twitter.com/xLB12n646L — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 23, 2023

“No bank will send you links…Even if you get a LEGIT text with a link, speak to your RM before you even click.”

1. First of all, no bank will send you links. Everything they want you to do will either be app-led or bank relationship manager led. Even if you get a LEGIT text with a link, speak to your RM before you even click. — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 23, 2023

“No bank will ever ask you to do anything over the phone…If the response on the other end (of the call) is of panic or threat, it’s 100% a scam.”

“There’s no ‘Dear customer’, which is how the bank usually sends texts…”

3. In this text, the scammers got my bank right (which is terrifying!). But the tells here are:

1. there’s no “Dear customer”, which is how the bank usually sends me texts.

2. “below the link” & not the link below.

3. Threat of immediate suspension. That’s the biggest tell. pic.twitter.com/TBlzg6KpWj — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 23, 2023

“No bank can suspend ANYTHING of yours unless some govt authorities demand it & even that involves a due process.“

Once again – no bank can suspend ANYTHING of yours unless some govt authorities demand it & even that involves a due process. — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 23, 2023

The landing page was excellent, which is even more terrifying. The scam is to capture your credentials + PAN Card. Can you imagine what they can get away with if they have both?!



Tells here are:

1. What is the URL? It should be that if HDFC’s

2. It says HDFC KYC (not HDFC Bank) pic.twitter.com/LsyqIxqCh8 — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 23, 2023

The odd mentions of ‘Norton secured’ and ‘your security is of the most important’.

Have to admit that “Norton secured” & “your security is most important” made me snort. But the tells are so minor – any one of us can fall for this given how distracted we are in our daily lives. And the smallest actions can have serious repercussions. — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 23, 2023

“Don’t believe anyone who says they’re from your bank (unless you actually know them office).”

– don’t click on any links from texts that claim to be from your bank

– don’t believe anyone who says they’re from your bank (unless you actually know them ofc)

– tell your folks (V. IMPORTANT) the above.

– stay safe! — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 23, 2023

Here’s how others are reacting to it:

Good thread 👌🏻



One more easiest way to detect (some of the) scam texts is, no bank would ever send texts from personalised phone numbers like “+91-xxxxxxxxxx”

It’ll ALWAYS and ONLY be alphabet based names https://t.co/Q6kBV5neun — Rohith Ravichandran (@rohith__ur) February 24, 2023

If there is one thread that you should read now then it is this. I have old parents and they regularly get messages like this. I am V.V. financially literate and hence have prevented them from getting scammed. But most of us are not so aware.. https://t.co/leCn30C7VM — Nilesh Gupta (@ProfNileshGupta) February 24, 2023

Look at that URL.

This is seriously scary. https://t.co/kYnHPsO9Jb — 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) February 24, 2023

Please educate your family members so they stay safe! https://t.co/nYZEQ5KIHk — Sravani M (@sravanii7) February 24, 2023

The tells are many – and the tells are all there for people to catch them. For the people who are not able to catch, those are the target market.



The better copies of the look and feel are proof of evolution, higher diligence (I.e. be really attentive on the web) reqd. https://t.co/YbpKoaFGe9 — Ankit (@PSAnkit) February 25, 2023

Please be aware folks. Never click any links from any unknown sources. For any banking related activities manually type the bank URLs yourself and complete your activities. If you have doubts better go to your branch. https://t.co/bw741e9n8V — Sheikh Al Madrassi (@anavrittim) February 25, 2023

Beware of bank related frauds. https://t.co/U4gl0MKhPN — Avnish Kumar (@imavku) February 24, 2023

Lol..my aunt called me asking to upload details and all..found this shit at last moment WordPress sites maintain chesthunnaru https://t.co/85aD6Y3s2D — Nikhil (@Wantwochange) February 24, 2023

netbanking money transactions and most of the changes like adding new fund transfer beneficiary, increasing transfer limit will require OTPs https://t.co/VVovKKxh1G — RAWGus (@gus_brf) February 24, 2023

Incidence of phishing scams seems to be going up. In past 4 days received 5 similar sms. 3 of them have first 7 digits in common, probably the same call centre. https://t.co/ilx0J2NWhp — Varun C. MD, DM (@drcheruvarun) February 24, 2023

1st tell is the number from which you received the message and then the http link. https://t.co/dUtOswxdaL — Arsenal till i die (@tidum89) February 24, 2023

The message is so poorly constructed. It’s obvious. https://t.co/PCAJ5hzEz9 — Sthanunath Iyer (@seeking_shambho) February 24, 2023

It even comes with Yono name saying the acc will be suspended etc., for users with SBI acc. https://t.co/wuSfUYfXP6 — Krishnaa (@Krishnaa_Murari) February 24, 2023

The other day i got a call saying that my account will get suspended if i don't renew via them my ATM pin and card details. So i asked them which bank they're calling from as i have accounts in multiple banks and they're like "sab mein hi batau, aap ki bank hai toh aap batao na." https://t.co/6161pw0gj6 — Parth Gandhi گاندھی 🏳️‍🌈 (@iPGandhi) February 24, 2023

No matter how educated and aware we become, we can still fall prey to scams, given how we are mostly distracted by work these days. Just a bit of consciousness and a background check are required to spot such phishing activities. And let’s not forget to spread this awareness among our families.