Google, Facebook, and Apple are all huge companies today with market caps of hundreds of billions of dollars. But what we see today isn’t how it’s been all through the years, it took a lot of time. One of the big milestones in this journey was to cross a $100 billion valuation, and today we’d look at how long it took these companies to reach there.

1. Google | 7 years

Started as a search engine in 1998, Google is now a technology conglomerate. In 2003, it was named the fastest-growing tech company. It went public in August 2004 and crossed the $100 billion market cap level 7 years later in November 2005.

2. Facebook | 8 years

Facebook was launched in 2004 as a school-wide social network and is now a multinational tech conglomerate. It took Facebook 8 years, and after its IPO in February 2012, it reached a market cap of over $100 billion.

3. Amazon | 16 years

Amazon was founded in 1994 and went public in May 1997. It took Amazon 16 years, and a lot of one-day deliveries, to reach a market cap of $100 billion.

4. Microsoft | 20 years

Microsoft was founded in 1975, and from the dot com burst to the great recession, it has seen it all. It went public in 1986 and after 20 years of its launch, in 1996, it finally crossed the $100 billion market cap.

5. Netflix | 21 years

Founded in 1997 as a DVD rental service, Netflix went public in 2002. After a long road of trial and error, it finally reached the $100 billion mark in 2018, after 20 years of its launch.

6. Apple | 30 years

Apple was founded in 1976 and went public in December 1980. It took Apple 30 years to reach a $100 billion market cap, and in 2018, it became the first company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization.

7. Disney | 74 years

Disney was founded in October 1923 as a small-cap animation studio. It went public in November 1957 but it took Disney 74 long years to reach a $100 billion market cap.

It's been a long journey for some of them.

