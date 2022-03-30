We have read about the net worths of famous Bollywood celebrities and the expensive things they own. But have you ever wondered about the assets our politicians possess and what their net worth is? If you did, then this article is for you. Here are the net worths of some of the famous Indian politicians.

1. Arvind Kejriwal | ₹3.4 Crores

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, worked in the Indian Revenue Service as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi before joining politics. His net worth as of 2020 is ₹3.4 crores.

2. Narendra Modi | ₹3.07 Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported a net worth of ₹3.07 Crores as per his latest declaration. Some of his investments include National Savings Certificate worth ₹8.9 lakh, life insurance policies worth ₹1.5 lakh, and L&T infrastructure bonds, which he bought in 2012 for ₹20,000.

3. Yogi Adityanath | ₹1.54 Crores

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, declared his assets to be worth ₹1.54 Crores in his election affidavit. His assets include a revolver, rifle, Samsung phone worth ₹12,000, etc.

4. Amit Shah | ₹28.63 Crores

Amit Shah belongs to a rich Gujarati family. As of 2019, Amit Shah's net worth was ₹32.3 Crores which dipped to ₹28.63 Crores in 2020 due to the volatility in the share market and poor market sentiment.

5. Rahul Gandhi | ₹15 Crores

Prior to the Lok Sabha election 2019, Rahul Gandhi declared ₹15 Crores worth of assets. Rahul Gandhi has declared that he has movable assets worth ₹5,80,58,799 and immovable assets worth ₹7,93,03,977. The income shown for the year 2017-18 was ₹1,11,85,570.

6. Mamta Banerjee | ₹16.72 Lakhs

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her net worth to be ₹16.72 Lakhs in 2021.

7. Akhilesh Yadav | ₹40 Crores

In his poll affidavit, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav declared his total assets to be worth ₹40 Crores. This includes cash in banks, as well as movable and immovable assets.

8. Asaduddin Owaisi | ₹13 Crores

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's president, Asaduddin Owaisi, declared his net worth to be ₹13 Crores prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

