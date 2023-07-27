Spiritual yoga guru Baba Ramdev is fondly referred to as ‘Swami Ramdev’ by his fans. The renowned guru is known for popularising yoga on an international level. He is also a successful businessman. Reportedly, as of 2022, Baba Ramdev has an estimated net worth of 190 million USD (₹1,600 crore approximately).

Here’s what Baba Ramdev’s net worth comprises of:

1. Land Rover Defender 130 – ₹1.41 crore

Baba Ramdev recently upgraded his car from Mahindra XUV700 to Land Rover Defender 130. The car was launched earlier this year in India. The ex-showroom price of his new vehicle varies from ₹1.3 crore to ₹1.41 crore.

2. Patanjali Foods – ₹31,000 crore

According to a latest report by PTI, Baba Ramdev’s company, Patanjali Foods, currently has a turnover of ₹31,000 crore, company’s CEO Sanjeev Asthana said. “In the next five years our expectation is it will go between ₹45,000 crore and ₹50,000 crore,” he added.

3. Patanjali Yogpeeth and Divya Yog Mandir trusts – ₹1,100 crore

Baba Ramdev owns Patanjali Yogpeeth and Divya Yog Mandir trusts in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The trusts are sprawled across 1,000 acres in the city. During 2009-2010, their turnover was reportedly around ₹1,100 crore.

4. A Scottish island – ₹21 crore

Baba Ramdev also owns Little Cumbrae Island in Scotland since 2013. He acquired the island for £2 million (₹21 crore approximately) to set up a wellness retreat back then, Business Standard reported.

5. Yoga sessions – ₹25 crore

Baba Ramdev allegedly earns around ₹25 crore through his yoga sessions every year, India Today reported.

6. Three media businesses

As per reports, Baba Ramdev operates his business in media through three entities, Vedic Broadcasting Ltd, Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd. and Sanskar Info TV Private Ltd. However, he doesn’t own stakes in these firms.

