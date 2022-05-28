Some billionaires make headlines for their extravagant lives, while others are down-to-earth, shying away from the limelight. Whichever be the case, if there's one thing both have in common, it's their uber-expensive homes. Here's a look at Indian billionaires and their expensive homes.

1. Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is one of the world's most expensive private residences. It is spread over 37,000 square metres and has 27 storeys, three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, and a 50-seat theatre, among other luxuries. The Ambanis moved in their family home in 2012.

2. Gautam Adani's Shantivan

Gautam Adani is the richest Indian. Though he has many properties spread across the nation, he lives with his family in Ahmedabad at his sprawling residence off SG Road known as 'Shantivan'. Apart from that, he also owns a Palatial Bungalow at Sarkhej in Gurgaon and a house worth Rs 400 crores in Lutyens’ Delhi.

3. Gautam Singhania's JK House

Gautam Singhania is the chairman and managing director of the world’s largest suit fabric brand Raymond Group. Known as JK House, Singhania's residence is the second tallest private residence in India, valued at ₹600 crores.

4. Kumar Mangalam Birla's House

In 2015, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla purchased Jatia House in Malabar Hill for ₹425 crores. The Jatia House has a built-up area of at least 28,000 square feet and was valued at nearly Rs 1.5 lakh per square foot.

5. Cyrus Poonawalla's Lincoln House

Cyrus Poonawalla is an Indian pharma mogul. In 2015, he bought a sprawling seaside mansion in Mumbai, Lincoln House. The house, whose former owners include the US government and an Indian Maharaja Pratapsinhji Jhala Wankaner, cost Poonawalla around ₹750 crores. It was considered to be one of the most expensive real-estate deals in Mumbai.

6. Radhakishan Damani's House

DMart promoter Radhakishan Damani along with his brother Gopikishan bought a house in the plush Malabar Hill area of South Mumbai for ₹1,001 crores. The property is spread across around 5,750 square feet, for which Damani paid around ₹30 crores in stamp duties.

7. Mehrangir

Homi Jehangir Bhabha's Mumbai home was auctioned in 2014 by its custodian, the National Centre for the Performing Arts. It was bought by the Godrej family's Smita Crishna-Godrej for ₹372 crores and was demolished two years later, which was met with much displeasure by the Indian scientific community.

