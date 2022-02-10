Mumbai is the metaphor for the city of dreams: The financial capital of India, the city that never sleeps, the city that houses the dreams of millions of people, is also the home for some richest of the people.

Let's take a look at the most luxurious and expensive homes in Mumbai and how much they cost.

1. Antilia: Rs 12,000 Crores

Antilia belongs to Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in India. It is located on Altamount Road and is the second most expensive house in the world.

The extravagant 27-floor building equips an 80-seat movie theatre, 9 high-speed elevators, 3 helipads salon, ice cream parlour, swimming pool, gym, among many other things.

2. Jatia House: Rs 425 crore

The Jatia house located at the top of Malabar Hill facing the Arabian Sea is a mere luxury. The 30,000 square feet mansion is owned by Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

Some of the amenities of the house include 20 bedrooms, a central courtyard, and a lush garden with a pond. It also holds a capacity to entertain 500-700 people.

3. JK House: Rs 6000 crores

It is owned by Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania and is located in Mumbai’s Breach Candy area. The 6,000 square feet JK house has 30 floors, out of which 6 are reserved for parking. It also has Raymond in the same building.

4. Lincoln House: Rs 750 crore

The gorgeous seaside mansion is located in Mumbai’s Breach Candy area. It is one of the most expensive heritage properties in Mumbai owned by Cyrus Poonawalla.

5. Abode: Rs 5000 crores

Abode is located in Pali Hill of Bandra and is owned by Anil Ambani. The 1600 square feet home consists of all high-end facilities like a swimming pool, gymnasium, huge garage and helipad with a few helicopters.

6. Mannat: Rs 200 crores

Mannat is the home to the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. It is located in Bandra and is considered one of the most luxurious houses in India. The amenities of the bungalow consist of six stories, a gymnasium, pool, private theatre, home offices, terrace, garden, library, and a personal auditorium.

7. Ratan Tata's Retirement Home: Rs 150 crore

Ratan Tata’s Colaba retirement home is elegant and cushy like his personality. The stark white bungalow is 13,350 square feet consisting of a sun deck, infinity pool, a media room, a library, and a personal gym.

8. Jalsa: Rs 120 Crores

Jalsa is owned by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who lives there with his entire family. The two-storeyed bungalow is located in Mumbai’s Juhu area and was gifted to Big B by Satte Pe Satta director Ramesh Sippy.

9. Gulita: Rs 452 crore

This towering mansion is the home to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The Worli-sea-face house boasts 50,000 sq ft with five storeys, three basements, a large lawn, a pool, among the others. It is reported that the bungalow was a gift to the couple by Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Indeed, Mumbai is a gorgeous place to live in!

Read: From An Infrastructure King To Asia's Richest Man, Here's Everything Gautam Adani Owns.