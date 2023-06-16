Mukesh Ambani, chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries is one of the biggest businessmen in the world. We hear so much about him, about the work he is doing, about his wife, his daughter and his sons. But, did you know the billionaire has two other family members that we know very little about? Ambani has two sisters; Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar.

Nina Kothari

Nina Kothari is the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited, a flagship company of HC Kothari Group. She was married to B H Kothari, who was heading the Kothari Group, but when he passed away in 2015, Nina took over and led the company forward.

She also has two children, Arjun Kothari and Nayantara Bhartia. Arjun Kothari is married to Anandita Mariwala, the daughter of Rajen and Anjali Mariwala (from the Marico family). And Nayantara Bhartia is married to KK Birla’s grandson Shamit.

Deepti Salgaocar

Mukesh Ambani’s other sister, Deepti Salgaocar is married to Duttaraj Salgaocar who is a businessman and owner of the Salgaocar group of companies.

They have two children, Vikram Salgaocar and Isheta Salgaocar. Isheta is married to Atulya Mittal, the nephew of business tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and founder of Nexzu Mobility. And while Vikram is a graduate of Wharton Business School, Isheta studied Journalism and Arts.

Both Deepti and Nina seem to be discreet individuals who prefer staying out of the limelight, but they are obviously integral parts of their familial businesses.

