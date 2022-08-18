India's famous billionaire businessman, stock trader, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died at the age of 62 on August 14. A few days after the news of investor's demise, we have come across reports claiming that his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds nearly ₹10,000 crore in her stocks portfolio. Yeah, that's right.

According to India Times, Rekha, who is the heir of the Jhunjhunwala empire, currently owns 19 stocks which are worth ₹9,800 crore from across the sectors.

Quoting the data from Ace Equity, a stock broking firm, the report suggested Rekha Jhunjhunwala has stocks in Metro Brands (₹3,310 crore), Titan Company (₹2,379 crore), and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (₹1,264 crore).

The late investor's wife also owns stocks in Jubilant Pharmova (₹173 crore), VA Tech Wabag (₹125 crore), Rallis India (₹117 crore), Aptech (₹106 crore), The Indian Hotels (₹393 crore), Crisil (₹613 crore), NCC (₹515 crore), Tata Communications (₹333 crore), and The Federal Bank (₹231 crore).

As of June 30 this year, she reportedly holds 14.43 percent stakes in Metro Brands, 1.07 percent in Titan Company, and 3.10 percent in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

Wait, there's more.

As per the reports, Rekha Jhunjhunwala also has over a 1 percent stake in other businesses including Agro Tech Foods, DB Realty, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, and Prozone Intu Properties, Autoline Industries, and Bilcare.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala married Rekha Jhunjhunwala on 22nd of February in 1987. They have three children, a daughter and twin sons.

According to Business Standard, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investing career had begun from borrowed amount of ₹5,000 in 1985. The net worth of late investor is estimated to be $5.8 billion or ₹46,000 crore at the time of his death.