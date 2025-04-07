Yeah, it sucks. Your portfolio’s bleeding, finance bros are tweeting in all caps, and it feels like the world’s ending. But hey – deep breath. This isn’t the first time. And guess what? The market’s had way worse breakdowns. Like, global meltdown levels of bad.

Before you spiral and take any extreme step, let’s take a quick ride through history’s biggest stock market disasters – and why they’re not the end of the world. Because if there’s one thing the Stock Market is good at, it’s crashing and bouncing back.

The Wall Street Crash of 1929

Often considered the mother of all crashes, this one triggered the Great Depression. After years of rampant speculation and margin buying, the U.S. stock market plummeted in late October 1929. Banks collapsed, unemployment soared, and global economies suffered for over a decade.

Black Monday (1987)

On October 19, 1987, the Dow Jones dropped 22.6% – the largest single-day percentage loss in its history. The exact cause is still debated, but computer trading and market psychology played a big role. While the damage was severe, recovery was surprisingly fast.

The Harshad Mehta Scam (1992)

This was India’s most infamous stock market scandal. Stockbroker Harshad Mehta manipulated the market using fake bank receipts, inflating stock prices. When the scam was exposed, markets crashed. The Sensex fell 55% over several months, shaking public trust and prompting major reforms in India’s financial system.

The Global Financial Crisis (2008)

Rooted in the U.S. housing market and reckless lending, this crash exposed deep flaws in the financial system. Lehman Brothers fell, and global markets followed. It led to a deep recession and changed the way we regulate banks today.

The COVID-19 Crash (2020)

A pandemic-induced panic triggered a sudden and sharp market drop in March 2020. Lockdowns, uncertainty, and a halt in global activity shocked investors – but aggressive stimulus measures helped markets bounce back faster than expected.

Crashes Happen. Comebacks Do Too.

History shows us one thing over and over: the market falls, people panic, and then slowly but surely… it climbs back up. So if your screen’s flashing red today, don’t freak out. Maybe log off, touch some grass, and remember – you’re not the first person to ride this rollercoaster. And you definitely won’t be the last.

Hang in there. You’ve got time. The market isn’t going anywhere.