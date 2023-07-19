In the recent times, many people have questioned the credibility of Shark Tank India over its alleged ‘delayed funding scam’ and how the judges have been reportedly ‘drowning in huge losses’. Controversies surrounding the show doesn’t seem to end anytime soon with latest one being about sharks failing to ‘honour’ the number of deals they had ‘committed to’ during the first season.

Amidst this, Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was a part of Shark Tank India Season 1, has made his investments public.

Ashneer Grover took to LinkedIn to post a screenshot of his deals while claiming that he had invested ₹2.95 crore in 11 businesses back then. The list mostly consists of food and beverages’ deals.

“This makes me second highest deployer after Namita Thapar…Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed, and % commitment invested,” an excerpt from his post reads.

In his post, Grover also slammed two publications for publishing “incorrect and invalidated stories” about Shark Tank India Season 1 while referring to latest reports about his investments on the show.

“Putting my investments by date in public – what Shark Tank should’ve done in the first place,” he concluded.

Here’s the screenshot of his post:

As per a report by Money Control, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar had honoured most deals (13 out of 22) during the first season. Quoting a list compiled by PrivateCircle, the portal mentioned that Ashneer Grover came at the third spot from the bottom after Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal.

The website claimed that Ashneer Grover honoured ‘eight of the 21 promised deals’ and had a conversion rate of 38 per cent in Shark Tank India Season 1. As per the portal, Grover’s investment rate was in ‘stark contrast’ to his earlier claim of honouring 50-60 percent of the deals he had committed to.

The list was based on the MCA filings till July 12, 2023, the report stated.