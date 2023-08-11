Some extra money – specifically in college – doesn’t hurt anyone. And it’s not always easy to find jobs as freshers, or to manage one while you already have to deal with assignments. That’s when remote and simple gigs can help. These come in the form of tasks or projects that are easily manageable and do not require a lot of experience. Of course, you can make money doing them, but there’s also a lot of scope for personal growth.

So, here are some sites that offer side hustles which are perfect for when you’re also a student.

1. Guru

This website provides a secure and interactive platform where freelancers and businesses can collaborate for jobs. It offers features like real-time chat and project time tracking for each assignment. The good part is that their payment gateway is smooth. So once your project is finalized, Guru transfers the funds to your account. From there, you have the flexibility to withdraw your earnings.

2. Youth4work

Youth4work is another website simplifying the process of finding work, specifically when you need a side hustle. It’s a credible platform to get work, and offers a number of categories and fields to do that. The companies are genuine and the process of application is simple and smooth. So, this is everything that could help students find work for a source of income.

3. FlexiPort

The intent of FlexiPort is to get professionals and companies in one spot so that the process is more accountable. It offers jobs, sure, but there is also feedback involved if your application is rejected. So, this feature makes all the difference, specifically when we live in a setup where applying for a job can be tedious.

4. Fiverr

Fiverr is for everyone – seasoned freelancers or freshers who need work while studying. The platform offers freelancers across different sectors the opportunity to create profiles and provide their expertise within a number of available categories. It also offers the creation of portfolios to highlight past accomplishments, experience and skills.

5. GoTranscript

GoTranscript is a transcription and translation service that operates globally, with a significant presence in India. The company provides transcription and translation services for various industries and purposes. With the growth of online content and the need for accurate transcriptions and translations, the platform offers projects for students and professionals without having to put much effort.

6. WorknHire

This is a marketplace for students and freelancers who are seeking a job on the side. WorknHire is great at connecting clients’ requirements with suitable freelancers, making it an important choice for bridging this gap. The good thing is that it offers diverse sub-categories, including IT, content writing, and finance, to accommodate a broad range of skills – so it’s quite literally, for all.

7. Upwork

Upwork work as a great platform for college students to earn money while juggling their studies. This acts as a hub where students can use their skills and interests to secure freelance gigs. From web development and writing to graphic design, or even virtual assistance, Upwork’s diverse categories accommodate a wide range of talents.

8. Envato Studio

Envato Studio is a well-known spot where people can find both short-term and long-term freelancing projects. It’s particularly focused on areas like web designing, animation, and video editing. Basically, freelancers create profiles with their past work samples, expected rates, and feedback from previous clients. And clients looking for freelancers can review these profiles to find the right match for their project.

9. TranscribeMe

TranscribeMe offers a great opportunity for college students to earn money when. Transcription requires good listening skills with attention to detail. And the jobs available on the site offer different categories and time limits, so that’s a plus. What makes it accessible is the fact that students can work from anywhere without having to spend a lot of time or energy.

10. Chegg

Chegg is another platform that offers opportunities for both freshers and freelancers to engage in various educational roles. For freshers, Chegg offers teaching experience and a side income by becoming subject matter experts. On the platform, people can help students by answering questions, providing explanations, and offering guidance on academic subjects. So, it’s simple and even helps with self growth.

And guess what, you don’t even have to put much time or effort.