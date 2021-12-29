College is a time when you have the zeal and energy to do different things but no money to do them. You are financially dependant on your parents, you don't want to put extra burden on them but still want to go on that trip with your friends or try out that new pizza place everyone is talking about.

The best way to do the things you want is by becoming financially independent. And to do so you need to put the extra work in what little time you're left with after attending classes and finishing assignments. So, here we are providing you with some easy and some not-so-easy ways to make money in college.

1. Join An Internship

This is the most obvious one on the list. Doing internships not only helps you get some extra money, but it also helps you to develop skills and gain the experience required to get a good job in the future. You can sign up on Internshala to find paid internships in your domain of interest.

2. Sell Your Notes

If you are someone who always has all the notes of the class, you ultimately become the most popular person as the exam approaches. Why limit your note-taking talents to the few people around you? Convert your notes into ebooks and let the hard work you put in making notes help you make money.

3. Listening To Songs And Making Playlists Can Help You Make Money

Say what?! Yes, you read it right. You can make decent money by listening to music. There are a lot of websites that pay you money to listen to your favourite songs and create playlists. One such website is Musicgateway where you can earn good money simply by listening to music and curating playlists.

Don't consider it as a primary means to earn money but as a good passive source of income without having to put a lot of efforts.

4. Become A Playtester and Play Video Games Online

Playtester is a very lucrative option if you love playing video games. Websites like Playtestcloud offer $9 for 15 minutes of playtesting and survey. Even companies like EA are on the lookout for playtesters, all you have to do is sign up and if selected, play games and give your feedback.

5. Become a Tutor

If you are in college, there will definitely be some subject that you are good at. You can start tutoring your peers or even school going kids and make good money along with continuing your college studies.

6. Content Creation

You can take your tutoring a step further and start creating content around the subjects you are good at and make them available online.

You don't have to limit yourself to just creating content around your subjects, you can choose any area of your interest. Sure, this won't give you immediate money-making opportunities but will definitely help you in building a community, and once you have a genuine community, you can monetise it and start making money.

7. Sell Courses Online

One way to monetise the community you built through content creation is to make and sell courses in the area of your expertise. The most important thing to ensure is that you provide value to your customers. If you can make people see the value you're providing, you can sell them your courses and make good money.

8. Provide Solutions

There's a website called Chegg which pays you to solve academic questions. It's an education platform wherein students ask their doubts, and you get paid for providing step-by-step solutions to those questions.

9. Become A Language Tutor

If you are fluent in a language, you can earn money by teaching that language to others. It doesn't have to be a foreign language, you can teach your regional language as well. There are websites like Preply, Verbling, etc where you can register and earn money by providing one on one sessions.

10. Become A Translator

On the other hand, if you have a good command of a language but don't prefer tutoring, you can become a translator. With the economy becoming global, big companies are trying to establish themselves in the regional markets. Some documents need to be translated from English to, let's say, Bengali, Marathi, etc. You can have a passive income through translating such documents in your regional language.

11. Transcribe Scripts

Transcribing basically means converting an audio/video file into a text format. You don't need any particular qualification to become a transcriber. Websites like GoTranscript, Rev, etc, pay decent amount per minute for transcribing.

You can also become a captioner. People making videos want them to be appealing to a wider audience, to do so they provide captions in different languages. You can become the person who writes those captions in your regional language and earn money through it.

12. Earn Money Through Selling Your Art

If you are good at art and craft, you have a talent that can be monetised really well. Plus, you are in your college, so you already have an audience. You can sell handmade cards or gifts to your peers, and let your talent help you make money.

Alternatively, you can also list your art or craft on websites like Etsy and have a wider customer base.

13. Participate In Research Work

You can become a participant in research work on websites like Respondent. All you have to do is participate in research interviews of leading brands on the platform.

You can also earn through referral programs of such websites. If you refer someone and they participate in a research interview you get a referral bonus.

14. Freenlancing

If you are in college, freelancing can prove to be a really good way of earning money. Depending on your skills, you can apply for different freelance work on platforms like Freelancer, Fiver, Upwork, etc.





If you are good at Photoshop, you can do some design work, if you are good at writing, you can write blogs or articles for clients. To put it simply, if you have a skill, you can monetise it through freelancing.

College is all about creating a community and a marketplace for yourself which will help you even after you have finished your college. You can choose from any of the ways mentioned above and each of them will help you in your journey of becoming financially independent.