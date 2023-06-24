You are probably not alone if you see some random influencer on your Insta feed chilling in some picturesque location and you want to trade places with them. With almost every third person jumping on the influencer bandwagon, it isn’t surprising to see that more and more people want to join the influencer world of glitz, glam, and obviously, money.

Influencers earn more than what you can earn from a corporate job and that is why more and more people are hopping on this train. But before you join this world, here’s all you need to know about how exactly these influencers make those big bucks.

1. Barter Deals

Just like the name suggests, a barter deal is when a brand sends you its products to promote for free on your social media handles. Barter deals are great to start with because it helps to build connections and to build a bigger audience base. It helps both the brands and the influencers. Influencers don’t need to spend anything to buy their products as you get them for free, and for brands, it is marketing under a budget.

2. Affiliate Marketing

We all have seen influencers promoting coupon codes on their stories and posts. So how do these coupon codes work for the influencers? Every time someone makes a purchase using an influencer’s coupon code, the influencer gets a small share of that sale. The more people use the coupon code, the more money the influencer makes. Small businesses on Instagram can offer anything from ₹1000 per 10 sales. While bigger brands can offer ₹10,000 per 10 sales to even more than that.

3. YouTube Views

While we might think YouTube is dying down with the rise of shorter videos like TikToks and Reels, it is not so. Many influencers still run their YouTube channels because longer videos provide stable revenue. YouTube pays you on the number of views your video has generated. The platform pays a creator per 1000 views on their videos. But here’s the catch, YouTube will pay 55% of the earnings to you and will take 45% of the revenue generated.

According to this source, for 10K views you can earn ₹200-₹500, for 100K views you can earn ₹20,000-₹50,000, for one million views you can earn ₹7000-₹30,000, and for 150 million the number jumps up to ₹1,50,000-6,00,000.

4. Sponsored Posts and Brand Collabs

Here comes that part of the influencer world that we all know about – brand deals and sponsored content. This, definitely, does not come easy. As an influencer, you need to build a certain follower count. Bigger the brand, the bigger number of followers they need on your platform. Brands do not reach out to random influencers. They reach out to those who perfectly represent their brand and have a follower base that will help them make profits.

5. Prices of these Brand Deals

Now how much do influencers earn from brands you might be thinking. Influencers and brands negotiate and reach a price that depends on a number of factors. Such as the number of followers, the views and engagement a post/video gets, the number of deliverables (stories, posts, reels, vlogs), the influencer has to create, and the niche.

According to this source, if you have 1K-10K followers, you can charge ₹3000-₹4000 on an average per post. If you have 10K-100K followers, you can up the number to ₹40,000-₹60,000. If you have 100K-1M followers, the numbers can be ₹1.5 lakh – ₹3.5 lakhs. However, if you have more than a million followers, brands can pay you ₹4 lakhs and more per deliverable. And that’s a lot of money.

And now you know the tricks of the trade.

